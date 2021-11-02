(KMAland) -- The College Football Playoff released their first rankings of the 2021 season on Tuesday.
Georgia was revealed as the top team while Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon are also in the top four.
Ohio State, Cincinnati, Michigan, Oklahoma, Wake Forest and Notre Dame complete the top 10.
Iowa is ranked No. 22. View the full rankings here and list of regional teams below.
CFP TOP 25
3. Michigan State
5. Ohio State
7. Michigan
11. Oklahoma State
12. Baylor
20. Minnesota
21. Wisconsin
22. Iowa