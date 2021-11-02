College Football Playoff

(KMAland) -- The College Football Playoff released their first rankings of the 2021 season on Tuesday. 

Georgia was revealed as the top team while Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon are also in the top four. 

Ohio State, Cincinnati, Michigan, Oklahoma, Wake Forest and Notre Dame complete the top 10. 

Iowa is ranked No. 22. View the full rankings here and list of regional teams below. 

CFP TOP 25

3. Michigan State 

5. Ohio State

7. Michigan

11. Oklahoma State

12. Baylor

20. Minnesota

21. Wisconsin 

22. Iowa

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.