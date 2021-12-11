(Oakland) -- The Creston wrestling program relied on a well-rounded effort on Saturday to claim the team crown at the Riverside Invitational despite not having an individual champion.
"It has to be a team effort for us," said Creston Coach Cody Downing. "We don't have that quote-on-quote standout. We are just a bunch of solid guys."
The Panthers tallied 204 points, 20.5 better than West Sioux.
"We don't have a weight that's a gimme," Downing said. "Our competition in the room is making us successful, and I think it carries over to tournaments. It's really satisfying. Our kids work hard."
While Coach Downing's team did not have a champion, they did receive runner-up performances from Justin Parsons (106) and Christian Ahrens (113) while Trey Chestnut (132), Austin Evans (138), Kaden Street (170) and Max Chapman (195) finished in third. All 14 Creston wrestlers reached the medal stand.
"The group we got, we know there's some potential there," Downing said. "We are still trying to figure out what kind of team we are, but I think people are taking note of us."
Creston's title thwarted Logan-Magnolia's bid for three consecutive titles. Lo-Ma placed third with 179.5 points, only four behind West Sioux.
Corbin and Wyatt Reisz both collected titles for Lo-Ma.
Wyatt's title came dominantly, as the defending Class 1A 138-pound champion ousted Nolan Moore with a first-period fall in the 152-pound championship.
"I've been working on getting focused and doing what I know," he said.
Corbin's title came after a dominant 14-4 major decision win over Ahrens in the finals.
"I just wanted to shore up on technique," Corbin said. "I'm getting better. That really hurt me in the big tournaments."
Sean Thompson joined the Reisz brothers on top of the podium with a title at 138 pounds. His title came with a little more dramatics, pinning AHSTW's Hayden Fischer in the third period while clinging to a 7-5 lead.
"I knew I had to push myself," Thompson said. "I knew I could get him on his feet because I'm pretty quick. I saw myself at the end of the season, saw my goals and just had to be mentally tough."
Gavin Maguire claimed runner-up honors for the Panthers at 160 pounds.
Clarinda's youthful group impressed on Saturday, recording a fourth-place finish with 133 points. Sophomore Kaden Whipp led their efforts with a championship at 106 pounds, beating Parsons by fall in 2:09.
"I got second here last year, and my goal was to get first this year," Whipp said. "I feel like I did pretty well on my feet. My conditioning is definitely better than it was last year. I didn't want to take long (in the finals match)."
Karson Downey (170) and Logan Green (285) finished second for the Cardinals. Green's final defeat came in heartbreaking fashion -- a 3-1 overtime loss to Aaron Jividen (Aurora) -- while Downey's defeat was at the expense of AHSTW's Denver Pauley, who avenged a pin to Downey at last week's tournament at Nodaway Valley.
"It felt pretty good to come back, see him in the finals and pin him today," Pauley said. "I stayed strong on my feet. I knew this tournament was tough. I knew he was going to be at this tournament this week, so that fueled me to go out there and get stuff done right away."
Pauley earned his 100th career win over Logan-Magnolia's Jordan Kerger in the quarterfinals.
"It means a lot," he said. "That's a lot of wins. It feels good."
Harlan's Zane Bendorf also claimed a title, doing so at 182 pounds with a 5-4 decision over Kolby Scott (MVAOCOU) behind a last-minute takedown.
Braden Graff (120), Connor Clark (126), Mikey Baker (145) and Cullen Koedam (160) led West Sioux's runner-up day with titles. Woodbury Central's Ryder Koele (132), Aurora's Mack Owens (195) and teammate Jack Allen (220) also grabbed championships.
Saturday's action also featured a girls tournament. Logan-Magnolia's Jordan Buffum (103-113), Southwest Valley's Adyson Lundquist (109-115) and Madeline McCoy (117-123), Riverside's Carly Henderson (119-125), Nodaway Valley's Rose Lonsdale (136-142) and Grace Britten (144-150), Southwest Iowa's Braelyn Wilson (151-157) and AHSTW's Bella Canada (192-212) were champions.
View the full team standings, list of champions and interviews with Whipp, Thompson, the Reisz brothers, Pauley and Coach Downing below.
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS
106: Kaden Whipp (Clarinda)
113: Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)
120: Braden Graff (West Sioux)
126: Cameron Clark (West Sioux)
132: Ryder Koele (Woodbury Central)
138: Sean Thompson (Logan-Magnolia)
145: Mikey Baker (West Sioux)
152: Wyatt Reisz (Logan-Magnolia)
160: Cullen Koedam (West Sioux)
170: Denver Pauley (AHSTW)
182: Zane Bendorf (Harlan)
195: Mack Owens (Aurora)
220: Jack Allen (Aurora)
285: Aaron Jividen (Aurora)
TEAM SCORES
1. Creston (204)
2. West Sioux (183.5)
3. Logan-Magnolia (179.5)
4. Clarinda (133)
5. Aurora (131)
6. Harlan (121)
7. Woodbury Central (105.5)
8. AHSTW (95)
9. Savannah (67)
10. Earlham (59)
11. ACGC (57)
12. Riverside (53)
13. MVAOCOU (45)
14. Shenandoah (43.5)
15. Audubon (43)
16. Lathrop (31)
17. Pekin (28)
18. East Mills (24)
19. Ridge View (20.5)
20. Woodbine (0)