(Stanton) -- The championship is set for the girls corner conference tournament, after a pair of down to the wire semifinal games.
SEMIFINAL ONE: EAST MILLS 47 SIDNEY 44
The last time these two teams met it ended in an overtime thriller with East Mills winning by a slim three point margin. When this game got started it had the feeling of a very similar result and did not disappoint.
“They are very talented, and the girls battled for four quarters. It was very similar to the last game,” head coach Blair Holman said.
The first half proved to be a defensive battle as at the end of the first quarter East Mills held a 10-6 lead and held on to that four point lead into the halftime locker room with a 24-20 advantage. A large part of the success was going zone throughout most of the game. Miah Urban who finished with 13 points spoke on the defense for her Wolverines.
“It was something we stressed on all week, to make sure we followed Chay Ward and Avery Dowling wherever they went. Zone seemed to work well for us,” Urban said.
This proved to be tough as Dowling and Ward both got hot from behind the arc and eached finished with 14 points as the Cowgirls had a 42-37 lead with under four minutes to play in the half. East Mills once again was able to answer the call and step up the defense to close the game on a 10-2 run. Holman spoke on his team's maturity.
“They are young and very youthful, but they showed a lot of maturity tonight and that’s what I told them. We had to make plays, get stops on the defensive end and then someone make a play on offense and we had multiple girls step up and make huge plays for us tonight,” Holman said.
Emily Williams led the way for the Wolverines finishing with 18 points. Urban spoke on the excitement of playing in a championship game.
“I feel very lucky to play in the championship game, especially as young as we are, it’s very exciting,” Urban said.
SEMIFINAL TWO: STANTON 48 FREMONT-MILLS 43
This game like the first semifinal came down to the very end. Also another defensive battle.
“I expected a fight, there’s no doubt about that, it's just the way it was gonna be. They’ve got some things going for them with their outside shooting and their inside game that make it a challenge. I totally expected it to be a dog fight,” head coach Dave Snyder said.
Indeed it was as at the half Stanton lead the Knights 18-13 on shooting just 29% from the floor. As the second half moved along the ViQueens started to pull away as they got to their largest lead of 8 halfway through the 3rd quarter of 24-16. Izzy Weldon got hot for Fremont-Mills knocking in a couple of threes and pushing her team on a 14-5 run to take a 30-29 lead headed into the 4th quarter.
“We needed to settle down, that was part of our self destruction. It was just a matter of settling down and playing smart basketball once again,” Snyder said.
With under two minutes to go in the game Stanton found themselves tied at 41. Abby Burke then stepped up to the clutch moment in the game hitting a spot up three from the left wing to put the ViQueens up by 3 followed by a pair of free throws on the following possession to put the game out of reach.
“It was great, then the free throws knocked in at the end gave us some leverage,” Burke said.
Burke finished with 11 points with 5 of those coming in the last 90 seconds. She spoke on how her team has viewed this odd season.
“We are staying positive and like the chance to keep playing every single day as we get hyped for every game, it’s great,” Burke said.
Snyder also spoke on competing for a championship.
“With the way things go we are lucky to be here and we want to make the best of it while we can,” Snyder said.
The games are set. Fremont-Mills falls to 8-6 and will take on Sidney who fell to 7-6 in a battle for third place. The championship will feature a 12-2 Stanton taking on a 9-4 East Mills.