(Tarkio) -- The East Atchison girls track & field team knocked on the door in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, they kicked it down.
The Wolves claimed the Class 1 state title at last week's championships in Jefferson City after back-to-back top five finishes. . That title performance makes Coach Joe Unternahrer the 2023 KMAland Track & Field Coach of the Year.
"It's starting to (sink in)," Unternahrer said. "I'm just really glad the girls were able to accomplish this."
The Wolves were on the cusp of titles in 2021 and 2022 but finished second and fourth.
"We had been really close," Unternahrer said. "I think some youth and injuries kept us from getting there. This year, everything aligned, and we got it done."
The expectations were high for the Wolves coming into this season.
"I thought we might be able to do it," Unternahrer said. "But we just talked about getting better each meet. We didn't want to peak at the beginning or the middle. We wanted to do our best at the end of the year. For the most part, I think we were able to do that."
Unternahrer points to his team's mid-season performances as the turning point of their season.
"We were going to larger meets with bigger schools," he said. "We held our own against them and beat them in some instances. That's when I thought we could put something together."
The Wolves put it all together at the state meet, scoring 70 points to claim the title.
"The girls were determined from the moment we got down there," Unternahrer said. "The girls were ready to go. I didn't have to pep them up or calm them down. I could see in their eye what they were there to accomplish. They were comfortable with the surroundings."
The Wolves won five event titles on their way to the team crown. Faith Anderson won the high jump and 300 meter hurdles, Tommi Martin won the 800 and the Wolves also won the 4x200 and 4x400.
"We were lucky to have a lot of girls that could do a lot of different events," Unternahrer said. "We put different relay lineups together throughout the year to see what worked. We kept our eye on that and put it together at the end of the year."
The championship performance was a fitting end to a successful school year for East Atchison girls athletics. The volleyball program made the final four, the golf team had another strong season, and the basketball program also made a postseason run in district action.
"It was really great," Unternahrer said. "This year was great athletic-wise. This was a great way to end the year -- bringing home a state championship."
Repeating won't be easy, but the cupboard is far from bare for the Wolves next year.
"We've got a good group returning," Unternahrer said. "And we have a good group of junior high girls coming up. We'll start the process over in the spring and see what works. Hopefully, we can put together a pretty good team."
Unternahrer joins Jared Hoffman (Riverside), Tyler Ridder (Underwood), James Cairney (St. Albert), Cory Faust (Glenwood) and Alan Jenkins (Atlantic) as recipients of this award. Hear the full interview with Unternahrer below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND TRACK & FIELD COACH OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2022: Jared Hoffman (Riverside)
2021: Tyler Ridder (Underwood)
2019: James Cairney, St. Albert (Boys) & Cory Faust, Glenwood (Girls)
2018: Alan Jenkins, Atlantic (Boys) & Cory Faust, Glenwood (Girls)