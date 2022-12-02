(Griswold) -- A chance meeting at Casey’s helped Griswold’s Makenna Askeland land at Simpson for the next stop in her softball career.
Askeland tells KMA Sports that she didn’t get a chance to meet the Simpson coach at a club tournament she was plying in. However, a pit stop on the way home brought it together.
“We were standing in line, and he was going to pay for gas,” Askeland explained on Friday’s Upon Further Review. “He just happened to see my number on the back of my jersey, and he introduced himself.”
From there, Askeland took a visit to the Indianola campus.
“When I went on the visit, I instantly fell in love with the campus,” Askeland said. “I got to meet the team, and I just loved the welcoming and kind energy that everyone on the team has.”
Askeland has put together an impressive career with the Tigers, and her junior year was no different. The Griswold first baseman hit .342/.455/.479 with seven doubles and a home run while driving in 17 runs.
“(I was impressed) with how welcoming the coaches were when I went and watched one of the practices (at Simpson),” Askeland said. “Almost every single one of the players came up and introduced themselves, and they made it known that they were very kind and welcoming.”
Askeland has put plenty of work into her softball skills and getting the chance to play at the next level is a “dream come true.” And it’s an opportunity she couldn’t have done without a little extra help along the way.
“I’ve always wanted to play at the collegiate level,” she added. “Finally being able to put that into words is super exciting for me. (My dad) has always been ready for me to go to the field whenever I wanted extra reps or whenever I had a bad game he was always there to pick me up.”
Listen to much more with Askeland from Friday’s UFR linked below.