(Clarinda) -- A chance meeting in a fast food restaurant laid the foundation for Jon McCall to continue his running career at Southwestern Community College.
The Clarinda alum says he first met SWCC coach Scott Vicker in a Burger King following a race.
“After I got done with a meet, I met the head coach in a Burger King,” McCall said. “He saw me in my uniform, and he talked with me. Ever since, he’s kind of been watching me. He’s been interested in me, and I was always interested in going to Creston. Everything just kind of worked out.”
McCalls says his interest in the Creston school came with the fact that he could continue to hone his carpentry skills.
“They have a very good carpentry program up there,” McCall said. “That was always my plan. To go up there and do carpentry for school. Plus, it’s close to home. I still plan on working in Clarinda on the weekends, so that was a big part of my decision.”
McCall knows the summer is always an important part of having success when the cross country and track seasons come around. However, it hasn’t been easy to get in workouts in the midst of helping Clarinda qualify for the state baseball tournament.
“I work almost full-time during baseball right now,” McCall said. “I would run after baseball games. Sometimes we’d get done midnight or 1:00 in the morning. A couple weeks ago, I switched it up to where I start running before work now. Sometimes I’ll get up at 5:00 in the morning to do my workout. It’s been a huge commitment. It’s really hard to find time, but I try to make the best of it.”
With that said, McCall hopes he’s putting himself in position to make an impact at SWCC in his freshman year.
“I think I’m ready to tackle it,” he said. “I don’t know really what to expect. I just hope to continue improving every meet and be a good asset to my teammates.”
