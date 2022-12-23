(KMAland) -- Former KMAlander Carol Bruggeman will enter the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2023.
The Charter Oak native and Charter Oak-Ute alum has devoted much of her life to the sport of softball and will be honored as one of the legendary figures in the sport in December 2023.
“It does feel a little surreal,” Bruggeman told KMA Sports on Friday’s Upon Further Review. “When you hear Hall of Fame, you think about a career or a body of work or whatever that might be. I’ve really been reflective the last week, but at the same time, I’m feeling young at heart enough to feel like there’s so much more to accomplish.”
While Bruggeman believes some of her best years in softball are ahead of her, there’s no denying all that she has given to the sport to this point. The NFCA Executive Director, Bruggeman followed up her playing career at Charter Oak-Ute and Iowa by putting together one of the most successful coaching careers in college softball history.
Bruggeman, who started as a graduate assistant at Iowa and then spent five years as an assistant coach at Michigan under the all-time wins leader Carol Hutchins, got her first head coaching chance at Purdue, where she was the program’s first coach.
In 2005, Bruggeman left Purdue to become the associate head coach at Louisville. Between her two head coaching stops, she won over 700 games, set multiple records and spearheaded teams with countless regional, conference and national honors. In July 2011, she was the head coach of USA-Athletes International, which won a gold medal in Australia.
All of her successes in softball, she says, dates back to her time in Charter Oak, where she grew up in a sports-centric household and community.
“That’s some fond memories,” she said. “When I think about Charter Oak, I think about roots, and I think about how my career has been able to unfold thanks to softball. I couldn’t have picked a better place to grow up and a better state to grow up in. The state of Iowa has always been about equality and education and opportunities. I was able to play high school sports at Charter Oak-Ute, and that was an opportunity that was afforded to me that wouldn’t have been to the generation prior to me.
“I feel like the values I learned there and were instilled in me by my parents and the community I grew up in (helped my career). Just the warmness, the friendliness, the strong work ethic and the ability to help others….I just feel very fortunate.”
Bruggeman was hardly just a softball standout. She also starred on the basketball court and in track and field during her prep career.
“I really enjoyed all of them,” she said. “I had some nice success in all three sports. I never met a shot I didn’t like in basketball, but at 5-foot-5 on a good day, I realized when I was making that collegiate decision I certainly had a much better shot at doing something in softball.”
The rest, as they say, is history. Despite going to school for business, Bruggeman got the coaching itch at Iowa.
“I thought I would be corporate America woman,” Bruggeman said. “I decided to go to graduate school and was a graduate assistant under Gayle Blevins, and I learned more from her in a year than I learned in my entire lifetime at that point. I really got excited about coaching.”
While her love for coaching started to blossom at Iowa, Bruggeman said she would be remiss if she didn’t mention her high school basketball and softball coach at Charter Oak-Ute, Jay Harms, as someone that helped her passion for athletics.
After her time as a graduate assistant at Iowa came to an end, her coaching career really got going with a chance to learn under the aforementioned Hutchins.
“I had the pleasure of working under her for five years,” Bruggeman said. “I was in the right place at the right time, and I took advantage of these great mentors. And there’s still so many I continue to learn from today and work with.”
Listen to the full interview with Bruggeman from Friday’s UFR linked below.