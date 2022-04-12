(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda girls tennis team has emerged as a serious Hawkeye Ten contender after a pair of impressive conference wins.
The KMAland No. 1 Cardinals have opened their 2022 season with wins over Glenwood and Lewis Central
"We're feeling good," said Clarinda Coach Randy Pullen. "The girls have a good attitude and have been working hard. The weather has been rough on us, but we've been lucky to use the Clarinda Academy gym."
While Coach Pullen's team is off to a strong start, they are far from a finished product.
"We still don't have a solid lineup," he said. "We haven't been able to get all of our challenge matches in, but we are young, and everybody is back from last year. It looks pretty promising."
Coach Pullen says his team's experiences from last year have benefitted them this season.
"It has been encouraging," Pullen said. "We've had good practices, and everybody has good attitudes. That makes a difference."
Juniors Mayson Hartley and Taylor Cole lead the lineup. The reigning Hawkeye Ten champs are currently 2-0 in doubles action.
"They work together really well," Pullen said. "They talk continuously."
Hartley and Cole were the top seed in last year's regional tournament but were upset in the first round and did not qualify for state. Pullen says last year's disappointment has been a motivator for the pair.
"That's a driving force this year," he said. "They don't want that to happen again. They've talked about it. They weren't themselves, and I haven't seen that this year."
Aside from those two, Brooke Brown, Avery Walter, Emma Stogdill, Ellison Lovett, Riley Notwehr and Taylor Wagoner have also been in the lineup. Brown and Walter have a firm grip on the No. 3 and 4 singles spots while Stogdill, Lovett, Notwehr and Wagoner have split time in the No. 5 and 6 spots.
"We are really competitive," Pullen said. "Everybody seems to get along. We haven't had any friction. It seems to be a tight group."
The pieces are intact for Clarinda to win their first conference title since 1986, but their goals don't stop there.
"We want to compete for the conference title, and I think we can this year," Pullen said. "And, of course, we want to make it to state. I think we have the clientele to do that. We have to keep working and keep a positive attitude. Good things usually happen."
The Cardinals return to action on Tuesday against Southwest Valley.
Check out the full interview with Coach Pullen below.