(Kansas City) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback coach Mike Kafka has been named the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants.
Kafka has spent the past five seasons with the Chiefs, including the past four as their quarterbacks coach.
He played collegiately at Northwestern and bounced around the NFL with stops in Philadelphia, New England, Jacksonville, Tampa Bay, Minnesota, Tennessee and Cincinnati.
Kafka replaces former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as the Giants' offensive coordinator.