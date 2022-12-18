(Kansas City) -- Jerick McKinnon's game-winning 26-yard touchdown run in overtime handed the Chiefs (11-3) their seventh consecutive AFC West title with a 30-24 win over the Texans (1-12-1).
The game-winning score was McKinnon's second. He caught a 20-yard TD pass from Mahomes in the second quarter.
McKinnon finished the day with 52 rushing yards and eight catches for 70 yards.
Patrick Mahomes completed 36 of his 41 pass attempts for 336 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a score. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was on the receiving end of Mahomes' other touchdown pass while Travis Kelce caught a team-high 10 balls for 105 yards. JuJu Smith-Schuster added 10 snags for 88 yards.
Isiah Pacheco rushed for 86 yards on 15 carries.