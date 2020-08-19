(KMAland) -- Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland has been suspended four games by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on substate abuse.
Breeland was already facing a four-game ban for a separate violation, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, transporting alcohol with the seal broken in a motor vehicle, open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana and driving without a license in April.
Breeland started 15 games for the Chiefs last season, finishing with two interceptions in the regular season and one in Super Bowl 54.