Bashaud Breeland
Photo Courtesy of Kansas City Chiefs

(KMAland) -- Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland has been suspended four games by the NFL for violating the league’s policy on substate abuse.

Breeland was already facing a four-game ban for a separate violation, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, transporting alcohol with the seal broken in a motor vehicle, open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana and driving without a license in April.

Breeland started 15 games for the Chiefs last season, finishing with two interceptions in the regular season and one in Super Bowl 54.

