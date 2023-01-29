Kansas City Chiefs

(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs got a late Harrison Butker field goal to lift them to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, sending them to the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns while Marquez Valdes-Scantling added 116 yards and a touchdown on six receptions. Travis Kelce pitched in seven grabs for 78 yards and a score.

Kansas City got a key punt return from Skyy Moore and were later aided by a late hit against Joseph Ossai to get into field goal range with eight seconds left.

