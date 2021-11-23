(Kansas City) -- The Chiefs have extended long snapper James Winchester, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter reports the deal makes Winchester the highest-paid long snapper in the NFL.
Winchester has been with the Chiefs since 2015.
Updated: November 23, 2021 @ 12:34 pm
