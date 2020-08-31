(Kansas City) -- According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Kansas City Chiefs are in the process of finalizing extensions with coach Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach.
The deals, according to Pelissero, extend both Veach and Reid through 2025.
Reid was hired by the Chiefs in 2013 and has posted a 77-35 record in seven seasons while leading the Chiefs to six playoff appearances, including a Super Bowl championship last season.
Veach has been with the organization since 2013, too, and was elevated to GM in 2018.