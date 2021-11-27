(KMAland) -- Former Kansas City Chiefs player and Pro Football Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 75.
The Chiefs drafted Culp in the second round of the 1968 Draft. He spent seven seasons in Kansas City and was a member of their 1969 Super Bowl championship team. He also played for the Oilers and Lions during his 14-year career.
Culp forced 14 fumbles and recovered 10 during his career and was a six-time Pro Bowler. Culp was inducted into the Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2008 and joined the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.