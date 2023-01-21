Kansas City Chiefs

(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are in the AFC Championship Game for the fifth consecutive season after a 27-20 win over the Jaguars in the divisional round. 

Patrick Mahomes -- who missed a bulk of the second quarter with ankle injury, but returned -- threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns. 

Chad Henne added a touchdown pass for the Chiefs (14-4).

Travis Kelce was on the receiving end of two scores, catching 14 balls for 98 yards. Marquez Valdes-Scantling's lone catch was six-yard touchdown. 

Isiah Pacheco paced the ground attack with 95 yards on 12 carries. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.