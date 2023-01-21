(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are in the AFC Championship Game for the fifth consecutive season after a 27-20 win over the Jaguars in the divisional round.
Patrick Mahomes -- who missed a bulk of the second quarter with ankle injury, but returned -- threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns.
Chad Henne added a touchdown pass for the Chiefs (14-4).
Travis Kelce was on the receiving end of two scores, catching 14 balls for 98 yards. Marquez Valdes-Scantling's lone catch was six-yard touchdown.
Isiah Pacheco paced the ground attack with 95 yards on 12 carries.