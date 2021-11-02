Kansas City Chiefs

(Kansas City) -- The Chiefs have dealt offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay Tardif to the Jets.

The deal is reportedly for tight end Dan Brown. 

Duvernay-Tardif joined the Chiefs in 2015 and made 57 starts in five season. Duvernay-Tardif -- a licensed physician -- did not play in 2020 and instead worked in the medical field during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown, meanwhile, comes to the Chiefs after spending time with the Ravens, Bears and Jets. He has not caught a pass this season but does have 44 career snags for 420 yards and two touchdowns. 

