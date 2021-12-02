Tommy Townsend
Photo: NFL

(KMAland) -- Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

Townsend finished the month with a 54.9-yard average per punt (50.7 net) over 10 unts. Six of those punts were inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 68 yards.

Other Players and Rookies of the Month for November:

AFC

Offense: Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis

Defense: J.C. Jackson, New England

NFC

Offense: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota

Defense: Robert Quinn, Chicago

Special Teams: Jake Elliott, Philadelphia

Rookies

Offense: Mac Jones, New England

Defense: Micah Parsons, Dallas

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.