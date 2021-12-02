(KMAland) -- Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month.
Townsend finished the month with a 54.9-yard average per punt (50.7 net) over 10 unts. Six of those punts were inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 68 yards.
Other Players and Rookies of the Month for November:
AFC
Offense: Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis
Defense: J.C. Jackson, New England
NFC
Offense: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota
Defense: Robert Quinn, Chicago
Special Teams: Jake Elliott, Philadelphia
Rookies
Offense: Mac Jones, New England
Defense: Micah Parsons, Dallas