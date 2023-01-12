(Kansas City) -- Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon is the AFC Player of the Month for December/January while Iowa State alum Brock Purdy was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month.
McKinnon had 27 catches for 416 yards and nine touchdowns in the final month.
Purdy, who now plays quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, completed 68.3% of his passes for 1,308 yards and 13 touchdowns in December/January.
Other NFL Players of the Month
AFC D: Roquan Smith, LB, Baltimore
AFC ST: Cameron Dicker, K, Los Angeles Chargers
NFC O: Christian McCaffery, RB, San Francisco
NFC D: Haason Reddick, LB, Philadelphia
NFC ST: Younghoe Koo, K, Atlanta
NFL Defensive Rookie: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit