Brock Purdy -- NFL 2022
Photo: NFL.com

(Kansas City) -- Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon is the AFC Player of the Month for December/January while Iowa State alum Brock Purdy was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month. 

McKinnon had 27 catches for 416 yards and nine touchdowns in the final month. 

Purdy, who now plays quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, completed 68.3% of his passes for 1,308 yards and 13 touchdowns in December/January.

Other NFL Players of the Month

AFC D: Roquan Smith, LB, Baltimore

AFC ST: Cameron Dicker, K, Los Angeles Chargers 

NFC O: Christian McCaffery, RB, San Francisco

NFC D: Haason Reddick, LB, Philadelphia

NFC ST: Younghoe Koo, K, Atlanta 

NFL Defensive Rookie: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit 

