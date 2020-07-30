(Kansas City) -- Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams has joined the growing list of NFL players that are opting out of the 2020 season.
The 28-year-old had 290 yards and six touchdowns in three postseason games, including a pair of touchdowns in the Super Bowl. He had 498 yards and five touchdowns on 111 carries during last year's regular season.
Chiefs GM Brett Veach said in a statement: "As an organization, we certainly understand and respect Damien's choice, knowing it was made in the best interest of his family."