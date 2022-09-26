Kansas City Chiefs

(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have released kicker Matt Ammendola.

Ammendola went 1-for-2 on field goal attempts and missed his one extra point attempt in a 20-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

