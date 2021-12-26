(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs clinched their sixth consecutive AFC West championship with a 36-10 rout of Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes completed 23 of his 30 passes for 258 yards, and he connected with Byron Pringle and Mecole Hardman for his three touchdown passes. Pringle caught a team-high six balls for 75 yards and two scores to lead a Chiefs receiving corps that had nine different pass-catchers.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for a touchdown while Darrel Williams ran for a team-high 55 yards.