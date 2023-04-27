(Kansas City) -- Four regional college football players were selected in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.
One of those was Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who the Kansas City Chiefs selected with the 31st overall pick.
Iowa had two players taken in the first round: defensive end Lukas Van Ness and linebacker Jack Campbell. Van Ness went No. 13 to the Packers while Campbell was selected 18th overall by the Detroit Lions.
The New York Jets selected Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV 15th overall. McDonald is the first Cyclone to be selected in the first round since the Houston Oilers selected George Amundson 14th overall in 1973.