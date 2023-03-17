Mike Edwards

(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have signed defensive back Mike Edwards. 

Edwards spent the last four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He posted a career-high 82 tackles last year with two picks and three pass deflections in 12 starts. 

