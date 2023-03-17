(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have signed defensive back Mike Edwards.
Edwards spent the last four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He posted a career-high 82 tackles last year with two picks and three pass deflections in 12 starts.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 5:09 pm
