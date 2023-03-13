(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton.
The deal is reportedly for one year and worth $2 million.
Wharton has spent three seasons with the Chiefs. He compiled one sack last season.
