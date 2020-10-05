(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs will host the New England Patriots Monday night in a game that was originally scheduled for Sunday, but was postponed due to positive coronavirus tests from both teams.
Kickoff is slated for 6:05 p.m. on CBS.
FULL NFL SCOREBOARD (10/5)
Carolina 31 Arizona 21
Indianapolis 19 Chicago 11
Cincinnati 33 Jacksonville 25
Cleveland 49 Dallas 38
New Orleans 35 Detroit 29
Houston 31 Minnesota 23
Seattle 31 Miami 23
Tampa Bay 38 LA Chargers 31
Baltimore 31 Washington 17
LA Rams 17 NY Giants 9
Buffalo 30 Las Vegas 23
Philadelphia 25 San Francisco 20