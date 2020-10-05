Kansas City Chiefs

(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs will host the New England Patriots Monday night in a game that was originally scheduled for Sunday, but was postponed due to positive coronavirus tests from both teams.

Kickoff is slated for 6:05 p.m. on CBS. 

FULL NFL SCOREBOARD (10/5) 

Carolina 31 Arizona 21

Indianapolis 19 Chicago 11

Cincinnati 33 Jacksonville 25

Cleveland 49 Dallas 38 

New Orleans 35 Detroit 29 

Houston 31 Minnesota 23

Seattle 31 Miami 23

Tampa Bay 38 LA Chargers 31 

Baltimore 31 Washington 17 

LA Rams 17 NY Giants 9 

Buffalo 30 Las Vegas 23 

Philadelphia 25 San Francisco 20 

