Jarran Reed
Photo: Pro Football Reference

(Kansas City) -- According to multiple reports, the Kansas City Chiefs are signing defensive tackle Jarran Reed.

Reed has posted 19 sacks in the past three seasons and was recently released by the Seahawks.

In 2020, Reed had 6.5 sacks in 16 games.

