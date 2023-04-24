(Avoca) -- Clarinda alum Jason McCall is the new head girls basketball coach at AHSTW.
McCall, who spent the past several years as an assistant coach with the wildly successful boys basketball program at AHSTW, says it all fell into place, although it wasn’t an easy decision.
“I spent five really solid years with the boys program,” McCall said. “About three months ago, I told myself I might an be an assistant the rest of my life, and I was OK with being an assistant. It was about a week later this job came open. I had some good talks with some really good people, and I looked at both sides of it.”
In the end, McCall made the decision to take a leap to the head coaching position.
“I’m hungry,” he said. “I love this school, and I love this district. I think I can bring something good to the girl’s side of it, and I think it’s a great time to do it. We’ve got great senior leaders coming back. Eight of our nine players from varsity are coming back. I think it’s a great opportunity for me, but it’s for our culture, for our district and for our community. I think I have the right mindset, variables and attributes to step into the position.”
McCall believes he is in the position to lead a program after learning from Vikings boy’s basketball coach G.G. Harris over the last five years. In addition, one of his greatest coaching mentors is his former high school basketball coach at Clarinda, Van Gilmore.
“(Coach Gilmore) is one of the most influential people I’ve had in my life,” McCall said. “Even going for this position, he kind of led me through the process. He’s a big influence in my life and did some great things in Clarinda. I’m glad to say he’s still part of my life. He still serves as a coach in life more than just basketball.
“(Coach Harris), I can’t say enough about the guy. How much time he’s put into the boy’s program, and they’ve remained consistent at a top tier level. Everything about building a program I’ve taken from him and want to replicate on the girl’s side.”
The AHSTW girls were 9-15 this past season under head coach Jill Vanderhoof. They went 9-14 in 2021-22 after four consecutive winning seasons, including a 20-4 season in 2019-20 that ended just shy of the state tournament. McCall believes he is uniquely situated to help the Vikings program build even further.
“I’m still young, super hungry and in position where I can kind of get out of my comfort zone and take over something,” he said. “We have a lot of talent on the girls side. They’re very coachable, good kids. I thought this was as good of a time as ever to take that step.”
Listen to much more with Coach McCall from Monday’s Upon Further Review in the audio file below.