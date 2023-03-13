(Des Moines) -- A KMA Sports Hall of Fame basketball player won his second state championship as a coach last week. And he did it with a young squad.
Clarinda alum and KMA Sports Hall of Famer BJ Windhorst captured his second state title with West Des Moines Valley boys basketball last week.
"Such a whirlwind," Windhorst said on Monday's Upon Further Review. "It's an amazing deal. The further we get away from it, the more I think we'll realize how amazing it was. I'm so happy for the kids, our community and our school. We reminded everybody that we were still around.'
Nobody doubted the Tigers’ talent when they entered the state tournament as the four seed. However, few likely would have pegged the sophomore-heavy Tigers to come out of the 4A bracket on top. They came into the state with an 18-5 record behind a starting lineup consisting of four sophomores.
"They certainly weren't playing like (sophomores)," Windhorst said. "Our body of work was impressive. We didn't have a letdown game all year."
The Tigers took care of Norwalk in the first round to set up a state semifinal bout with Pleasant Valley, who had upset top-seeded Cedar Rapids Kennedy the day before.
Pleasant Valley raced to an early lead, but the Tigers used a 22-2 third quarter to notch a 58-51 win.
"We had some sophomore moments," Windhorst said. "Things weren't going our way in the first half. We were flat. We relaxed, continued to play defense and everything was fine."
That win put the Tigers in the title game against Waukee Northwest. The Wolves were fresh off a big win over rival Waukee. The Tigers used a 27-18 second quarter to take an eight-point lead into halftime and held on for the 75-67 win.
"Our kids were ready to play," Windhorst said. "We knew they would continue to ride that wave or be tired. We had to take the game to them. We worried about coming out with our eyes wide open. It was the opposite. Every run they made, we answered. These kids are different. When the lights are on, they are different."
The state title marks the second of Coach Windhorst's career. He also won it in 2016. Windhorst admits he cherished this title run significantly more than the last.
"I thought these boys would play well once we got down there," Windhorst said. "That helped me enjoy it. I took a step back and enjoyed it. The last one was a blur."
With the youth in his lineup this year, more state titles could be in Coach Windhorst's future.
"We're going to enjoy this," he said. "We'll continue to do what we do. Their growth will be a huge part of this. They have to decide how hard they want to work at things. This came out of nowhere. Now, they have to work because everyone knows we're expected to do it. There will be a target on our back."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Windhorst.