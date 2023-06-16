(Clarinda) -- Gavin Shearer and Brock Wallace combined on a six-hit shutout, and Clarinda beat the KC Knights, 4-0, on Friday.
Shearer struck out seven in seven innings, scattering six hits and one walk, and Wallace followed with two no-hit innings and three strikeouts.
Terrick Thompson led the offense with three hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Nick Massarini added two hits and an RBI, and Cole Wartime pitched in a hit and two RBI.
Find the complete boxscores from the A’s win linked here.