Clarinda A's

(Clarinda) -- Gavin Shearer and Brock Wallace combined on a six-hit shutout, and Clarinda beat the KC Knights, 4-0, on Friday.

Shearer struck out seven in seven innings, scattering six hits and one walk, and Wallace followed with two no-hit innings and three strikeouts. 

Terrick Thompson led the offense with three hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Nick Massarini added two hits and an RBI, and Cole Wartime pitched in a hit and two RBI.

