(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s rolled to a 13-2 run-rule win over the NEMO Craze on Saturday to close out Baseball Day in Clarinda.
The A’s put up five in the fifth and eight more in the seventh to close the game early. Gavin Long had three hits, three RBI and two runs, and Luke Spencer posted three hits, drove in one and scored twice.
Anthony Pomilia doubled among two hits, drove in four and had two runs, and Cole Warehime and Nick Massarini also had two hits apiece. Colby Royal threw seven innings, struck out six and gave up just two runs while scattering eight hits.
The A’s are back in action on Sunday night at home against Chillicothe. The game is slated for a 7:00 first pitch.