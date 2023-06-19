(Clarinda) -- Clarinda scored 12 runs in the sixth inning on their way to a 15-4 beating of Chillicothe on Sunday.
The offense had 17 hits, including home runs from Cole Warehime and Joey Little. Gavin Long, Junior Barajas and Joey Little all had three hits each while Warehime, Tyler Mauldin and Anthony Pomilia posted two each.
Little drove in four runs, Barajas had three RBI and Warehime brought in two. Warehime, Paxton Terveen, Nick Jones and Pomilia all scored two runs each.
Luke Spencer went six innings on the mound, striking out four and giving up just two earned runs on four hits and two walks to get the win.
The A’s are back in action against Chillicothe at home on Monday at 7:00.