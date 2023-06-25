(Chillicothe) -- The Clarinda A’s split a doubleheader with Chillicothe on Saturday.
The A’s won the first game, 7-5, before falling by a 5-4 final in game two. Gavin Long had a triple among two hits and drove in four while Cole Warehime and Joey Little pitched in two hits each. Luke Spencer struck out three in five innings to get the win.
In game two, Terrick Thompson tripled and scored, and Julian Sauger singled and drove in two. Stanton alum Colby Royal went four innings and struck out three, and Paxton Terveen threw two shutout innings in relief with three strikeouts.
The A’s play at Jefferson City on Sunday night at 7:00.