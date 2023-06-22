(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s snagged a tight 2-1 win over the Carroll Merchants on Wednesday in MINK League action.
Gavin Long tripled, drove in a run and scored a run, and Terrick Thompson added a hit and a run for the A’s. Cole Warehime also had an RBI to guide the offense.
Justin Moore went five innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits and two walks and struck out six. Jay Kennedy followed with three shutout frames and two strikeouts, and Luke Rodenberg handled the ninth for the save.
The A’s hit the road to meet the Des Moines Peak Prospects on Thursday night at 7:00 PM.