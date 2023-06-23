(St. Joseph) -- Joey Little had three hits, two RBI and two runs, and the Clarinda A’s took a 9-3 win over the St. Joseph Mustangs on Friday.
Julian Sauger pitched in two hits and scored twice, and Anthony Pomilia added a single, two RBI and two runs for the A’s. Terrick Thompson also had two RBI, Nick Massarini added a hit and two runs and Cole Warehime doubled in a run.
Tucker Starling went seven innings, struck out five and allowed two runs on six hits. Luke Spencer pitched the final two frames with four strikeouts and just one hit allowed.
The A’s will play a doubleheader at Chillicothe against the Mudcats on Saturday at 5:00 and 7:05.