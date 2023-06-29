MINK League Baseball
Photo: MINK League

(Des Moines) -- The Clarinda A's dropped a MINK League contest with the Des Moines Peak Prospects on Thursday.

The Peak Prospects were 8-6 winners over the A's.

No stats are available at this time.

