(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A's grabbed a pair of wins over the Des Moines Peak Prospects on Friday. 

The A's won the first game 4-3 and held on for a 5-1 win in the second game. 

In game one, Anthony Pomilia had a hit and an RBI while Gavin Long had a hit and scored twice. Terrick Thompson and Junior Barajas both accounted for one hit and scored a run. Julian Sauger contributed two hits. Charlie Horne surrendered eight hits, but struck out six while walking three. Treynor alum Brock Wallace tossed 1 2/3 innings, striking out two while allowing only one hit. 

Joey Little had a hit and two RBI in the second game while Junior Barajas had a hit, an RBI and scored once. Anthony Pomilia tacked on a hit and scored twice, and Terrick Thompson had a hit and scored a run. Luke Spencer threw six innings. He allowed five hits and struck out six against only one walk. 

