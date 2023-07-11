(Nevada) -- The Clarinda A’s pounded out 12 hits on their way to a 7-2 win over Nevada on Tuesday in MINK League action.
Anthony Pomilia had a double among three hits, drove in one run and scored once, and Julian Sauger added a three-hit game. Luke Stout bashed a two-run home run, Junior Barajas had two hits and Nick Massarini had a double and two RBI.
Tucker Starling threw seven strong innings with just one run allowed on six hits while striking out four and walking two. Josiah Young followed with two innings of his own, giving up just one run on two hits.
The A’s will continue their road trip on Wednesday night with a 7:00 start against the Joplin Outlaws.