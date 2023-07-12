(Joplin) -- The Clarinda A’s picked up another win in MINK League play on Wednesday with a 5-3 triumph over Joplin.
Anthony Pomilia and Cole Warehime both hit home runs and combined for five hits, three RBI and four runs for the A’s. Joey Little and Nick Massarini also had two hits each for the Clarinda offense.
Luke Spencer struck out six in seven innings to get the win, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk. JC Dermody and Luke Rodenburg followed with one shutout inning each.
The A’s and Outlaws will meet again on Thursday night in Joplin at 7:00 PM.