(Joplin) -- The Clarinda A’s dropped a 7-5 decision on the road to Joplin on Thursday.
For the A’s, Junior Barajas, Cole Warehime and Luke Stout all had two-hit games with Barajas launching a solo home run. Anthony Pomilia, Gavin Long, Warehime and Stout also drove in runs to lead the offense.
Charlie Horne threw a team-high five innings in relief and struck out three to lead the pitching staff. Brock Wallace also tallied a clean inning.
The A’s continue their road swing and will play at 7:00 against Nevada on Friday night.