(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A's cruised to a 10-2 win over the St. Joseph Mustangs on Monday.
Junior Barajas had two hits and three RBI while Gavin Long had two hits, two RBI and scored twice. Joey Little and Luke Stout each accounted for a hit, an RBI and scored once. Julian Sauger posted two hits and score a run, and Nick Massarini had a hit and an RBI.
Tucker Starling threw seven innings, striking out four while allowing four hits. Lewis Central alum JC Dermody twirled two innings. He struck out two and gave up two hits and two earned runs.