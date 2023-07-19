(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s picked up a 1-0 win over the St. Joseph Mustangs on Wednesday in MINK League play.
Jay Kennedy struck out seven in a complete game shutout, allowing just six hits and one walk. Cole Warehime had two hits and drove in the only run of the game for the A’s.
Gavin Long also had two hits, and Anthony Pomilia, Junior Barajas and Joey Little all had one hit each for Clarinda, which returns to action on Thursday at home against the Sedalia Bombers. First pitch is slated for 7:00.