(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s and Jefferson City Renegades split a doubleheader on Sunday. The A’s opened with a 5-2 win before dropping an 8-1 decision.
In game one, Cole Warehime led the way for the A’s offense with three hits while Anthony Pomilia, Julian Sauger and Luke Stout added two hits apiece. Stout drove in two runs, and Terrick Thompson, Junior Barajas and Sauger also had one RBI each.
Tucker Starling pitched 6 2/3 innings to pick up the win for the A’s, allowing just one earned run on six hits while striking out and walking just one each. Luke Rodenburg came on for the final out.
In game two, the Renegades scored all eight of their runs in the sixth inning. The A’s offense was led by Thompson, who had two hits and an RBI. Warehime, Barajas, Pomilia, Joey Little and Stout all had one hit in the defeat.
Gavin Shearer worked 5 1/3 innings and struck out three for Clarinda, which will be back in action on Monday at home against Sedalia. First pitch is slated for 7:00.