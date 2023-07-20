(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s rolled to an 11-1 win over the Sedalia Bombers on Thursday.
The A’s scored five in the first, two in the third, three in the sixth and one in the seventh to finish the mercy rule win.
Gavin Long had three hits, including a home run, and scored three times, and Junior Barajas singled twice and drove in two runs for the A’s. Anthony Pomilia added one hit, one RBI and two runs.
Clarinda alum Josiah Young and Maryville grad Blake Katen combined to toss all seven innings, striking out six and giving up just one run on three hits. The A’s will host the Des Moines Peak Prospects on Friday evening at 7:00.