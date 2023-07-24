Clarinda A's Logo

(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A's kept their season alive with a win over the Carroll Merchants in the MINK League Playoffs on Monday night. 

The A's (27-17) were a 6-1 winner. Joey Little had a hit and three RBI while Cole Warehime had a double among his two hits. 

Anthony Pomilia had a hit, two RBI and scored a run while Junior Barajas accounted for two hits and an RBI. 

Julian Sauger had two hits and scored a run, and Terrick Thompson had a hit and scored twice. 

Tucker Starling tossed a gem, striking out eight in the complete-game effort. Starling allowed only three hits and one earned run while walking two. 

