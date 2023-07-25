(St. Joseph) -- The Clarinda A's had their season end at the hands of the St. Joseph Mustangs on Tuesday.
The Mustangs were a 6-0 winner in MINK League postseason play.
The A's managed just four hits. Those came from Terrick Thompson, Cole Warehime, Junior Barajas and Nick Massarini.
Luke Spencer threw 3 2/3 innings, striking out three while allowing three walks, five hits and five earned runs. Lewis Central alum JC Dermody threw two innings, striking out three while allowing three hits and one earned run.