(St. Joseph) -- The Clarinda A’s rolled to an 11-1 win over St. Joseph on Wednesday in MINK League action.
The A’s scored one each in the first, second and fifth, put up two in the fourth and seventh frames and scored four in the sixth.
Luke Stout was 3-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored, Julian Sauger added three hits and two runs and Anthony Pomilia and Coard Darrinski each had two hits and combined to drive in three runs. Cole Warehime scored four runs, walked twice and secured one hit, and Junior Barajas had four RBI.
Luke Spencer went all seven innings, struck out five and allowed just one run on five hits to get the win. The A’s play the Mustangs again on Thursday in St. Joseph at 7:00 PM.