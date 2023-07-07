(St. Joseph) -- The Clarinda A's were on the losing end of a 7-6, 12-inning thriller to the St. Joseph Mustangs on Thursday night.
Down 6-2, the A's scored four runs in the eighth and ninth innings to force extras.
Joey Little had a hit and two RBI while Anthony Pomilia doubled as one of his three hits and plated a run. Junior Barajas had two hits and drove in a run while Gavin Long and Cole Warehime each had two hits apiece.
Charlie Horne tossed five innings. He gave up five hits, three earned runs and walked two while striking out two. Luke Rodenburg spun four innings, allowing just one hit. Treynor alum Brock Wallace tossed 2 2/3 innings. Wallace surrendered five hits and two earned runs while walking three and striking out two.