(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A’s open their 66th season later tonight, and this one has been a long time coming.
Manager Ryan Eberly joined KMA Sports’ Upon Further Review Friday to talk about the upcoming season after losing 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year, with the season being canceled,” Eberly said. “Rod and I had taken a trip down South to Arkansas and Alabama and hit Missouri on the way home. We had a great recruiting trip and were really excited about it. The trip paid off because we got some kids from some of those coaches (this year). We’re excited about getting the season underway.”
Despite the roster not completely full at the moment, the A’s will welcome Kansas City to town tonight for the home opener at 7:30.
“We reached out to some of the local area kids to come over and give it a shot,” Eberly said. “It could be just for the weekend or as long as you like it to last. Go out, have a good time and perform. It’ll be a great learning experience they can take back to school next year. It’s worked out well to find some arms to come down and help us through these first three games.”
The A’s are also home on Saturday evening when Sabetha comes in. That game starts at 7:00. Following the two home games, the A’s will begin their MINK League schedule with a road game at Des Moines on Sunday afternoon.
The A’s will play 27 home dates this summer, including the annual Baseball Day scheduled for Saturday, June 19th. In addition, the 1981 national championship team will be honored on Independence Day weekend with home games on July 2nd and 3rd.
As for Friday’s game, Coach Eberly expects there will be plenty of nerves for opening night.
“The biggest thing I stress to the kids is to just enjoy it,” Eberly said. “Don’t do anything more than you would, stay within yourself and enjoy the moment. Looking forward to that, especially with last year being canceled.”
Listen to much more in the full interview with Eberly from Friday’s Upon Further Review linked below.