(Clarinda) -- The 47th Annual Clarinda Baseball Hall of Fame Banquet is slated for Saturday, February 4th at the Clarinda Community High School.
Guest celebrities and former A’s players Von Hayes and Ozzie Smith will both be on hand for an autograph session at 4:30.
“We start by opening our doors at 4:00 for the event,” Clarinda A’s General Manager Rod Eberly told KMA Sports. “There’s the autograph session at 4:30, and then we have a meal and our program to follow.”
Advance tickets for adults are $30 while students can get advance tickets at $20. At the door, those prices jump to $35 and $25.
“Each admission gets you one autograph of each professional player and then you have a meal and the ability to bid on the silent auction,” Eberly said. “We have many items that will be out for silent auction, and there is a live auction for a couple of high-end items.”
Some of the items this year include a number of Colorado Rockies memorabilia thanks to former A and current Rockies manager Bud Black, a Johnny Bench autographed jersey, a Baker Mayfield autographed jersey and much more.
Along with the silent and live auction, Eberly says there will be a recognition of the high school and youth traveling teams, a recap of the Clarinda A’s 2022 season and an outlook for their upcoming 67th season. The Hall of Fame induction this season includes an A’s fan and three members of their fourth-place 2013 team.
Eberly says members of the youth Clarinda Junior A’s team and their coaches can get in free while parents of the Junior A’s team can get a half-price ticket. For reservations, phone 712-303-9903. Tickets are also available at the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce office.
Listen to the full interview with Eberly below.